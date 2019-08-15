Duncan: Sun City residents can get help with APS, gas

By Hugh Duncan

The Mission of the Sun City Community Assistance Network is to, “Connect people with resources to enhance their standard of living.

In other words, Sun City CAN helps people save money on things like property taxes, income taxes, utilities, Medicare premiums, prescription drugs and other things.

Many benefits go unclaimed simply because people are unaware that the benefits exist. In an effort to shed light on some of the help that is available to low-income seniors, I will write a column each month about a different senior help program.

Utility assistance

The APS Crisis Assistance program and the Southwest Gas Crisis Assistance program are available for low-income customers who are experiencing a documented crisis.

Each eligible household can receive up to a $400 credit on the current and past due amount of their APS electric bill or their Southwest Gas bill. A household can only receive help once in a 12-month period.

To qualify for assistance with your electric utility bill or gas bill, you must meet the following requirements.

• Have a monthly income from all sources that is less than $2,023 for a single person or $2,743 for a two-person household (200% of the Federal Poverty Level guidelines).

• Must be a current APS or Southwest Gas customer (not disconnected).

• Have an acceptable crisis reason that is documented (loss of income, excessive medical expenses, unexpected repairs, etc).

Residents who are over 65 or older, a full-time Arizona resident and have the utility bill in their name may also be eligible for other utility discounts. Those requirements are, for APS a $1,517 per month income for a single or a $2,057 per month income for a two-person household; and for Southwest Gas a $1,517 per month income for a single or a $2,057 per month income for a two-person household.

To get more information about these programs or to schedule an appointment, call the Sun City Community Assistance Network office, 10195 W. Coggins Drive, at 623-933-7530.

Editor’s Note: Hugh Duncan is Sun City CAN board president.