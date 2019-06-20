Duncan: Sun City CAN helps residents get lock boxes

By Hugh Duncan

The Mission of the Sun City Community Assistance Network is to, “Connect people with resources to enhance their standard of living.

In other words, Sun City CAN helps people save money on things like property taxes, income taxes, utilities, Medicare premiums, prescription drugs and other things.

Many benefits go unclaimed simply because people are unaware that the benefits exist. In an effort to shed light on some of the help that is available to low-income seniors, I will write a column each month about a different senior help program.

Lock box program

The Sun City Fire Department has a program that installs lock boxes on Sun City residences.

The boxes are installed adjacent to the front door. Inside the box is a key to the front door that allows fire department personnel to enter the residence in an emergency when the occupant is incapacitated. Otherwise, there would be a forced entry with resulting property damage.

Normally the cost of installing a lock box is $65, but Sun City Community Assistance Network has a program that provides lock boxes at no cost to qualifying low-income residents.

The eligibility requirements are applicants must be a full-time Sun City resident; monthly income must be less than $2,082 (single), $2,818 (two person household); and must have savings, investments and IRA less than $13,300.

If you think that you qualify and would like to apply for a free lock box, call Sun City CAN at 623-933-7530 and make an appointment to meet with a benefits assistance counselor.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Duncan is Sun City CAN board president.