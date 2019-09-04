Duncan: Sun City CAN helps Meals on Wheels

By Hugh Duncan

The Mission of the Sun City Community Assistance Network is to, “Connect people with resources to enhance their standard of living.

In other words, Sun City CAN helps people save money on things like property taxes, income taxes, utilities, Medicare premiums, prescription drugs and other things.

Many benefits go unclaimed simply because people are unaware that the benefits exist. In an effort to shed light on some of the help that is available to low-income seniors, I will write a column each month about a different senior help program.

Meals on Wheels

Sun City Meals on Wheels provides healthy home delivered meals to Sun City and Youngtown residents.

There is no age limit or income requirement. Meals are available seven days per week. Clients can receive meals every day of the week or just one or two days per week. Clients must give 48 hour notice if they want to change their schedule.

Meals are delivered by volunteers each day between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and clients receive two meals. One meal is a hot meal and consists of a meat, starch and a vegetable. The other meal is a sandwich, a piece of fruit and a dessert. Milk or juice is included.

The cost per day is $8.50 for the two meals. Low-income residents receive a subsidy and only pay $4 per day. Full subsidies are handled on a case-by-case basis.

Meals are prepared at the Banner/Boswell Rehabilitation Center, 10601 W. Santa Fe Drive, and special meals are available. For instance, diabetic diets, low salt diets, renal and heart healthy diets. Food can also be pureed, sliced or chopped for those with eating difficulty.

For clients who live alone, an added benefit of the Meals on Wheels program is that someone will periodically visit and check on their welfare. Frequently, friendships develop between the clients and the volunteers who deliver the meals. Not only do volunteers deliver meals, but they become a life line if there is something unusual or out of place. So Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal service. It is a wellness check.

Sun City Meals on Wheels now has about 90 clients and more than 200 volunteers. Those who volunteer range in age from 40 to older than 90, and some have volunteered for more than 30 years. Meals on Wheels is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity and donations are tax deductible.

If you would like more information, would like to sign up for meal deliveries or would like to become a volunteer, call the Meals on Wheels office, 10404 W. Coggins Drive, at 623-974-9430.

Editor’s Note: Hugh Duncan is Sun City Community Assistance Network board president.