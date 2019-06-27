Glendale’s Casa Terra launches revamped summer menu

Casa Terra, 6835 N. 58th Drive, reopened June 12 with a completely revamped menu, following a short summer break.

The first and only restaurant in Arizona offering elevated vegan dining, Casa Terra focuses on plant forward cuisine with influences from Mexico and the Mediterranean. The restaurant’s founder and executive chef, Jason Wyrick, is a New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned chef who has been serving the Valley vegan community for more than 15 years.

The new menu features a wider variety of wood-fired pizzas, shareable small plates, soups and salads, and a more condensed offering of larger, signature entrees. So that guests can continually experience new flavors at Casa Terra, the restaurant will also feature a monthly rotating selection of specials. Everything at Casa Terra is thoughtfully created, including housemade cheeses, salsas, sauces, tortillas, pasta, pizza crust, sodas, and more. Additionally, nearly the entire menu is gluten free.

A wood-fired oven, located in an expo kitchen produces, crispy, thin crust 12-inch pizzas ($16). A new housemade gluten free crust option is also available.

Call 623-230-2289 or visit www.casaterra.com.

