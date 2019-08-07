Epic Wings hosts grand opening this weekend for 1st Arizona location, in Glendale

Southern California-based Epic Wings is bringing its flavor to Arizona.

The restaurant is hosting a grand opening event Friday and Saturday, officially launching its first Arizona location at 9524 W. Camelback Road Suite C-100 in Glendale. The Glendale restaurant has been open since June.

The grand opening event runs from 10:30 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. Customers can enjoy $5 Epic Fries, games, prizes and entertainment.

Epic Wings’ specialty is serving fresh, never frozen wings, chicken tenders, and boneless wings along with hand-rolled garlic breadsticks and house-made dressings that has won Best Wings in San Diego for over 6 consecutive years by the San Diego Union Tribune, and Reader’s Pick in San Diego Magazine. Epic Wings has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the “Top New Franchises,” and “Top Food Franchises,” in 2019.

Epic Wings has been a family-owned and operated San Diego restaurant, under the brand Wings N’ Things for more than 35 years. With 21 Southern California locations the restaurant chain rebranded to Epic Wings (and Epic Wings N Things in the San Diego market) in 2018 and has now expanded to the Grand Canyon State.

The chain has plans to expand beyond Arizona as well. COO Rob Streett has announced that the focus of franchise expansion includes new markets in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and Southern California.

“Epic Wings has a fresh and simplistic menu that is easy to execute and undeniably cravable,” Streett said. “This has led to consecutive same-store sales growth for over 20 quarters.”

The Glendale location opens at 10:30 a.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit epicwingsnthings.com.