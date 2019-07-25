DeLano: Your right to free speech in Sun City

By Jerry DeLano

Everybody has an opinion – what’s good, what’s bad; what’s right, what’s wrong; and it is typical the person who is expressing their thoughts is absolutely positive that they know what is best and right.

While the First Amendment guarantees us all the freedom speech, to express our opinions, likes and dislikes, others have just as much right to live in peace and harmony without being forced into such debate and discussions.

In short, we must agree that we can disagree without hurt feelings, upset or even worse, hostility.

Remember, too, that we also have the right to walk away, to turn the other cheek or simply put ear buds in place and turn up the volume.

As we get ready to face another election cycle, it is likely that political discourse will once again take center stage and cause moments of discomfort for people on both sides of the spectrum. Some will take to social media while others might discuss matters over coffee or a meal at a local restaurant. Opposing viewpoints make for interesting discussions, but upset and distress should not be the driving force of conversations.

Don’t forget that your clothing makes a statement as well. Slogans on T-shirts and hats may make a fashion statement, but would your mother approve? Would you wear it into your church and to your grandchild’s dance recital?

In order to “keep the peace,” I would suggest that we keep in mind what our founding fathers stated within the preamble of the Declaration of Independence so long ago, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

I would like to feel that anyone using Recreation Centers of Sun City facilities, recreation centers, golf courses and club spaces know that while they may be free to express their opinions that they should do so without causing turmoil and conflict for others.

Keep it clean. Keep it civil. Sometimes it might even be most appropriate to keep it to yourself.

Editor’s Note: Jerry DeLano is RCSC board president for 2019.