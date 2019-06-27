DeLano: Many Sun City residents have it pretty good

By Jerry DeLano

As those fortunate to have alternate locations to spend the summer take flight, we who remain here in Sun City for the summer have a lot to be grateful for, if we would just take a moment to appreciate all that there is around us.

With a turn of the calendar page this year, we went from below average temperatures right into full-fledged summer in just a matter of days. As we say, “It’s a dry heat!” but there’s no argument that it’s just going to be plain hot around here for the next several months.

So we set our thermostats conservatively and get errands done early in the day. Shaded parking is a premium and everyone works at staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water — or run the risk of exhibiting symptoms that might require emergency medical attention.

There are many Recreation Center of Sun City clubs that continue to meet over the summer and now is a great time to take up a new hobby while most locations have a little bit of extra elbow room and several members willing and available to help you get started with a new craft.

Sun City is also very blessed to have two branches of the Maricopa County Library for our use and pleasure — whether you prefer reading or watching DVDs, exploring on the computer or working on puzzles. Find a comfy spot and relax for a spell, or simply head back home. Don’t forget to check out their events schedule for both locations (Sun City-Bell, 16828 N. 99th Ave., and Fairway, 10600 W. Peoria Ave.) where you’ll find that they offer a variety of options, including chair yoga, drop-in tech help, even a cooking class and live music. Best of all, everything is free!

During these summer months, many find comfort at the RCSC aquatic facilities. While closures for maintenance and repairs seem inconvenient to some cardholders, we all need to remember that there are alternative locations where you can enjoy a dip and a splash. There is not an easy way to close facilities and keep everyone happy at the same time. But you must know that we truly are doing all that we can to make these times of transition go as smoothly as possible.

While some believe we should be doing this work during the winter months, it is not feasible unless it is an emergency situation. Contractor availability, weather impacts and complications along with other factors require that such projects occur when the least amount of people will be affected. That’s not saying it is without inconvenience – but it is a temporary inconvenience for fewer people.

The closure of the Bell Recreation Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave., outdoor aquatics facilities is just one project that is getting done this summer. Also at Bell we’ll be renovating the social halls and retrofitting the kitchen area, requiring several scheduled club meetings and sessions to be moved to various locations. It is anticipated that this work will likely continue through the end of August. In addition, several of the club rooms at Bell have been or will be getting face lifts (Lapidary, Silvercraft) and Bell center itself will be getting an exterior paint job — and Fairway center, too.

We also intend to do additional pool decking work at Marinette, 9860 W. Union Hills Drive, and Mountain View, 9749 N. 107th Ave., recreation centers sometime later this summer, but we are still working on the scheduling. The intent is to not have more than one pool closed at a time, barring no unforeseen emergencies.

As you can guess, keeping cardholders informed about these projects, closures and relocations is a task that comes with a very high priority. We’ll continue to do all we can to keep these projects moving forward and you in the know.

Just remember, when we send out updates about these projects, please don’t take things so personally! There is no diabolical scheme nor deliberate intention to inconvenience you. It might be troublesome and perhaps a wee bit bothersome, but that’s the beauty about Sun City — we have alternatives and another similar amenity never more than a few miles away.

Editor’s Note: Jerry DeLano is RCSC board president for 2019.