DeLano: Get to know and prepare to vote

By Jerry DeLano

In just a few short weeks, we’ll know whose names will appear on this year’s ballot for the Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors election.

Every candidate deserves our respect and appreciation for stepping up to the plate. These folks are committing to doing their part for the next three years. They are willing to listen to your concerns and to voice their opinions in the hopes of making Sun City a better place.

This year has seen quite a bit of change in the way the RCSC Board of Directors does business and whomever is elected will be starting their terms under this new process that continues to evolve and prove.

Those elected to serve on the RCSC Board of Directors continue to help to make many decisions that affect the future of our community. It is your responsibility to find out where each of the candidates stands on the issues. There’s no shortage of ways for you to get the facts and make an informed decision when it comes to who deserves your vote!

As soon as all of the candidate packets are received and signatures verified after the submittal deadline (Oct. 4), candidate biographies and platforms will be made available for member review in a number of places through election day Dec. 10. Copies can be obtained at upcoming board meetings or at the RCSC corporate offices at Lakeview Recreation Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd. Candidate bios will be also published in upcoming editions of SunViews (November and December) and posted on the RSCS web portal once elections go online (Nov. 11). There will also be tables with candidate literature placed at various recreation centers and RCSC golf courses around Sun City for your convenience.

You’ll also have several chances to meet the candidates and get their views first-hand. Attending board meetings is encouraged where those candidates present are always introduced. There will be two candidate forums in November where those running will be able to address various concerns from those in the audience after the formal monitored question sessions are complete. One forum will be in the afternoon and another will be conducted in the evening, so hopefully there will be one that fits your schedule.

However, if you are unable to attend either one of these sessions, we’ll be posting video recordings on the Sun City YouTube channel so you can view these at a later time prior to casting your ballot. Lastly, candidates will have a table at the Sun City Arts and Crafts Festival conducted at Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving if you still wish to speak with them personally before you make your final decision.

You’ll have plenty of options when it comes to when and where to vote so there really is no excuse! You will again be able to vote online using the RCSC web portal starting Monday, Nov. 11. This means you can vote from any device (any computer, tablet or smart phone) anywhere (back home, right here in Sun City or any place in between). Or you can request an absentee ballot by calling the RCSC corporate office at 623-561-4600 (no absentee ballots will be sent until elections have begun) and just make sure that your ballot is mailed back soon enough that it arrives here by election day.

For those who would still prefer to cast their ballot in person, the only polling place will be the Lakeview social hall No. 2, which will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Thanks to your efforts and input, open meetings with multiple opportunities for members to address the RCSC Board of Directors regarding both meeting agenda items and various matters of concern is now a reality. Let’s continue this trend of participation throughout the remainder of this election process and encourage everyone eligible to vote in this year’s election.

Editor’s Note: Jerry DeLano is RCSC board president for 2019.