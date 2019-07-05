Deadman: Sun City fire district budget includes decreased tax rate

By Ron Deadman

The Sun City Fire District board voted 5-0 June 18 to adopt a budget that reflects a decrease in the tax rate.

The adoption of the $14,539,537 budget comes after a six-month comprehensive budget process. Our budget process typically starts in early January and is focused on working with each member of the organization to insure the needs of the community are met, according to Gabe Buldra, the district’s finance director. Our focus during the budget process is to provide the financial resources needed to provide the highest level of service to the community we serve while also creating long term financial sustainability for the organization, he added.

The community in 2016 approved a $10 million bond for Sun City Fire and Medical District. The bond has been used to meet the capital needs of the organization with the replacement of aging equipment and the building of a new fire station, 13232 N. 111th Ave., Youngtown.

I believe having the community approve the bond was a critical step in the sustainability of the organization. The bond proceeds have been used to replace much of the front-line vehicles that were at end of life. We are grateful of the support provided by the community and are ecstatic that we were able to lower the tax rate this budget year.

Although Sun City Fire and Medical District was able to lower the tax rate for the fiscal year 2020 budget, it is not immune to the challenges facing fire districts throughout the state. State legislation, such as Proposition 117, Senate Bill 1421, Arizona Revised Statute 48-807 and House Bill 2001, all limit fire district revenues while expenses and call volume continue to increase. To combat these challenges, Sun City Fire and Medical District is always looking at innovative ways of providing more with less.

In recent history that has included the application and subsequent award of two FEMA grants for staffing levels and replacement of antiquated medical equipment, outsourcing certain administrative functions, such as finance, and partnering with other local government entities to provide reduced benefits through a self-administered trust.

Dave Scott, fires district board president, joins me in saying we truly appreciate the support the community provides to our department and it is our goal to continue to provide them with the level of service they deserve.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Deadman is Sun City fire chief.