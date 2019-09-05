Community gathering coming back to Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

A community gathering is returning to Sun City.

The Gardens of Sun City, 17225 N. Boswell Blvd., will host Sun City Strong 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The event is open to Sun City residents, businesses and others interested in the community.

“This will be a chance for people to meet their neighbors and the staff of our agency partners,” said Joe Faulconbridge, The Gardens of Sun City sales director and event organizer.

The Gardens of Sun City partnered with the Sun City Fire and Medical Department, the Sun City Posse and the Sun City Home Owners Association for the event. Other partners include the Arizona Alzheimer’s Association, the Del Webb Sun Cities Museum and others. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is also scheduled to be in attendance, according to Mr. Faulconbridge.

“This is partly a thank you to our first responders, but mostly a chance to get everyone together,” he said.

There is no entry fee for the gathering and refreshments will be provided. Raffles will be conducted and door prizes given during the event.Mr. Faulconbridge said Sun City Strong is hoped to be a community strengthening event.

“This is something that is a revival of an event that used to be put on by the Sun City Visitors Center,” Mr. Faulconbridge explained. “We hope to make this an annual event.”