Census jobs available for Sun Cities residents

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City residents interested in helping collect information for the U.S. Census have job opportunities.

The Sun City Home Owners Association office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive, has materials for applying for census jobs. Both part-time and full-time paid jobs are available, according to information in the July SCHOA newsletter.

In advance of the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people for temporary jobs across the country, according to information on the U.S. Census Bureau website, https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.

These positions provide an opportunity to earn some extra income while helping the community. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, residents must be at least 18; have a valid Social Security number; be a U.S. citizen; have a valid email address; complete an application and answer assessment questions; be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, for males born after Dec. 31, 1959; pass a Census-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting; commit to completing training; and be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.

Most jobs require employees to have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available; and have access to a computer with internet and an email account to complete training.

Applicants employed elsewhere must have a job compatible with Census Bureau employment and not create conflicts of interest. These will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Also, applicants must not engage in any partisan political activity while on duty.

The Census Bureau is an equal opportunity employer. For more information.

Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces and were separated under honorable conditions can be eligible for veterans’ preference. Documentation supporting a claim for preference must accompany an application.