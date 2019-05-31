Casper: RCSC officials could have found solution in Sun City

As I see it, Recreation Centers of Sun City officials could have saved its treasury and its members a lot of attorneys’ fees by offering compromises to the plaintiffs who, by the way, represent the Sun City silent majority.

Your “my way or the highway” dictums may get you what you want but it does not bode well for your reputation. I could see a number of compromises which you may wish to consider.

Base the Preservation and Improvement Fund assessment on the assessed value of the home.

The documents now require a member vote to approve a project with an estimated cost more than $750,000. This number was set many years ago and inflation has made that number obsolete. I suggest raising the project spending limit to a number based on the inflation rate beginning when the rate was originally set.

Give the widows and widowers a break on the “per domicile” fee assessment. If only one of the above remains in the home, cut the rate to not more than 75% of the per domicile rate.

There are probably other ways you can offer compromises that will not break your bank. There are also ways you can save money. In that regard, I have seen a need for an overhaul of your bidding process.

I do applaud the RCSC board’s decision to eliminate closed door meetings. This policy change does not come without a few bumps in the road, however. At the last meeting I attended, I saw a member get a good old fashioned “WWF Smackdown” for a comment that you took offense to. Be kind. Turn the other cheek. Swallow your pride. We upset each other from time to time. That’s part of the aging process. Smile and say “dadgummit Earl, I know you can com-plain better’n that!”

Noel Kasper

Sun City