Bray: 99th Avenue canal in Sun City brings mosquitoes

The 99th Avenue canal is nothing more than a mosquito breeder.

It never empties and the environment is choice for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Mosquitoa have been named the most deadly creature onthe planet.

I’m no engineer, but something has to be done to eradicate the canal. West Nile is killing our residents. The canal should be enclosed pipe cemented over, so no pools of mosquito breeders exist.

Doug Bray

Sun city