Bradshaw: Working for a better community, nation

For the “Our West Valley Heroes” supplement in our June 26 newspapers, I had the honor to interview Uncle Sam.

Joe Delgardo is the third Sun City resident to portray the character that symbolizes the federal government. Ray Mills was the first local Uncle Sam, followed by Mike Lindquist. They are big shoes to fill, and all three men have done an admirable job.

According to the History website, www.history.com, the United States gets its nickname, Uncle Sam, in 1813. The name is linked to Samuel Wilson, a meat packer from Troy, New York, who supplied barrels of beef to the United States Army during the War of 1812. Wilson (1766-1854) stamped the barrels with “U.S.” for United States, but soldiers began referring to the grub as “Uncle Sam’s.” The local newspaper picked up on the story and Uncle Sam eventually gained widespread acceptance as the nickname for the U.S. federal government.

The image is not of a military man, but of an everyday American patriot, like Sam Wilson.

What I did not know until the interview with Mr. Delgardo was that he never served in the U.S. military. Several American holidays, including Independence Day, are associated with military service, in addition to patriotism. What I knew before the interview, but had driven home once again, was that military service, while certainly worthy of praise and respect, is not a prerequisite for patriotism.

Like Mr. Delgardo, I never served in the U.S. military — but not from lack of trying.

In the months before my high school graduation “a few years ago,” I was looking into enlisting in the Navy. My goal was to serve on a battleship, as those vessels were back in service at that time.

However, when the recruiter saw the part of my medical history that detailed that I was born with a hole in my heart (which healed itself within about two weeks), he decided I would not make it through basic training. Never mind the fact I was a four-year football player and dabbled in basketball and track, and walked to and from school daily.

Ten years later when trying to find better employment, I tried to enlist again. The recruiter than said because of my age — the ripe old age of 28 — he doubted I would be willing to start as a seaman recruit and work my way up the ranks. I challenged him, “Give me a shot.” I never got a return call.

But like Mr. Delgardo, I have a love of this country that I would put up against anyone’s. What he and I share is a history of service to community if not country in the military sense. We both have worked with the country’s youth in our respective communities through the years, and we have both been willing to provide any help we can to the causes that advance the community in a positive direction.

I am no Uncle Sam — or Joe Delgardo. He surpassed me by serving in various aspects of government, and still does.

But we all have the capacity to serve our community and, by extension, our country by the things we do every day. Our activities, if offered with the betterment of the community and country in mind, are just as patriotic as the the service provided by military veterans. We don’t all put our lives on the line, and the veterans do every day, but we can all make a positive difference.

We look forward to seeing what you do in this regard, and letting our readers know what you are doing for a better community, a better America.Have an enjoyable and safe Independence day!

