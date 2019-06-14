Bradshaw: More options to get your Sun Cities news

By Rusty Bradshaw

Sun Cities residents for years have relied on content in their printed newspapers for information about their community.

That has not, and will not, change. But with the launch of the Sun City News Briefs, Independent Newsmedia is offering more ways for readers to get the content upon which they rely. After all, it is the 21st century and digital platforms are becoming more popular.

Like a lot of older residents, I’ve come kicking and screaming into the digital age in my personal, non-work time. I was late to the party to get a cell phone, then a smartphone, then an iPhone. I stayed away from social media when it first became popular. My first experience was MySpace, setting up a page only when I found out my children, when they were teenagers, had MySpace pages. It was a way to keep up with them from a distance, as they were living with their mother in Oregon.

After MySpace faded, I figured I was done with social media. Then my sister talked me into a Facebook page. I dived into that reluctantly, but soon found I liked it because I was able to connect with family and friends I wouldn’t have without social media. When my first book was published, I started a separate Facebook page for it and other writing projects, and a Twitter page followed for the same reason.

Now my wife tells me I live on social media. Not really, but I do find it fun and even helpful. It can also be so from the perspective of getting information in your community. As it turns out, my wife might be right when it comes to work.

With the digital newsletter, going back to individual Facebook pages for each community and my @SunCitiesEditor Twitter account, readers will have more outlets from which to receive information about their community.

Social media is a great tool for getting information to people who need and want it. Don’t worry, we won’t be posting what we had for breakfast or when it’s time for bed, like I see all too often on my personal social media. What we’ll deliver is the news you need and want to know about your community.

Once you subscribe, the Sun City weekly newsletter will be delivered to your inbox each Wednesday.

You will continue to receive all that great community news in the printed product of the Independent. But it will also be available in a digital format for your convenience and easy access when you want to refer to a story or photo you know you saw in the paper but have already thrown it out.

Visit yourvalley.net/yourvalley/newsletter/ to subscribe to the Sun City News Briefs, then sit back and enjoy the ride.

Sun Cities News Editor Rusty Bradshaw can be reached at rbardshaw@newszap.com for Sun City specific issues.

