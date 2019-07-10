Bradshaw: Help us bring the Sun Cities news to you

By Rusty Bradshaw

It has been a while since I began working to cover issues in the Sun Cities. Has it really been 12 years? Time flies when you’re having fun.

As part of Independent Newsmedia’s mission, and my own nature, I have tried to bring you news you can use, and I have tried to do so in a way that gives you all the facts I can gather and allow you to make up your mind on what to do next. We at INI believe in the importance of writing articles with purposeful neutrality and providing a solid understanding of all sides of a specific issue so our readers are empowered to make their own conclusions through community feedback and civil debate.

Many of the stories I have covered have come as the result of tips and suggestions from you, the readers. Your feedback has been much appreciated. But we continue to need that input to continue to bring you the articles you want to read, those stories that make a difference in your life.

To that end, we launched the Community Advocate Think Tank initiative. This effort cannot work without you.

Through this innovative approach to news gathering, we want to bring together our professional journalists and our passionate community advocates to embolden conversation and hold community stakeholders accountable.

We believe it’s the public’s right to know what’s going on behind closed doors of their elected officials. We want to uncover the underlying community issues that people are afraid to discuss, or just don’t have time to pursue. We want to be your community watchdog.

So please, continue to communicate with us, share your thoughts, point us in the direction you would like to see us go, let us know what we are missing. We want you to join us in this effort to bring healthy dialogue to our newsroom so we can expand our coverage to highlight issues important to you.

If you’re interested in joining our Community Advocate Think Tank, please drop me a line at rbradshaw@newszap.com or @SunCitiesEditor on Twitter.

