Braband: Sun City resident’s flag needs to come down

I was playing golf at Quail Run Golf Course June 5 and I was on hole No. 6 when I noticed the American flag on a large flag pole in the back yard of a blue house.

The flag was being held by the bottom hole. The flag was torn and flopping in the wind.

I am a Navy veteran and seeing such disrespect to our flag made me sick and upset. How can anyone let their flag get in this condition? This flag needs to be taken down immediately and taken over to the American Legion for proper disposal.

Wayne J. Braband

Sun City