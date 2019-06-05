Big cats visit Sun Cities

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City resident Tom Hyde is used to seeing coyotes and rabbits in his neighborhood.

But when he was alerted by neighbor Dick Johnson May 19 about 5 p.m. there was a bobcat nearby, he was a bit surprised — and a little frightened. Despite that he grabbed his phone and tried following it to snap a photo.

“Our neighbor was cleaning his pool and he thought he saw a cat in his backyard,” Mr. Hyde said. “When he tried to pet it he realized it was a bobcat.”

Mr. Johnson said he went around the corner of his home and saw the cat on top of his four-foot wall separating his property from another neighbor’s.

“I thought, ‘That’s a pretty big cat,’” he said. “When I reached out to pet it it turned it’s face toward me and I knew why it was so big.”

Mr. Johnson, who said the bobcat was about four-feet long, yelled over the fence about the animal and that’s when Mr. Hyde gave chase.

He saw it run behind a bush and he was able to get about six feet from the cat before it ran around the house.

“He jumped up on the wall in the yard across the street and posed for a picture,” Mr. Hyde said with a chuckle.

Some residents believe wildlife is being forced out of their habitat by urban growth. But Amy Burnett, Arizona Game and Fish Department information and education program manager, said this is a myth.

“You might be surprised at the real reason that you are seeing bobcats and other large wildlife like coyotes and javelinas more frequently on your street,” she said.

Bobcats sighted in the Sun Cities likely are not going back to the desert at night, she explained. They are urban bobcats that find better food and shelter in populated areas than in the desert. Humans are attracting the wildlife by providing food and shelter for them they are not finding in the open desert.

Bobcats are generally seen alone, but groups may consist of mating pairs, siblings or mothers with kittens, according to information on the AGFD website, www.azgfd.com. Bobcats are most active around sunset and sunrise, and it is not uncommon to find one napping under a shrub in a brushy backyard. Individual bobcats will defend a territory of one to 12 square miles.

Mr. Hyde, who lives near Briarwood Circle and Burns Drive adjacent to Palmbrook Country Club, 9350 W. Greenway Road, said there was also chatter on the Nextdoor Palmbrook website about bobcats in the area shortly before his neighbor alerted him.

Bobcats are described by AZGFD officials as tan with dark spots on coat with a short tail with black tip on the top side, 15-35 pounds (males are larger than females), 18-24 inches tall and 24-48 inches long. They mate February-March with an average litter of two to three kittens, usually born from April to early June. Kittens stay with the mother 7-12 months. Bobcats live 10-15 years. They are able to jump as high as 12 feet. They are carnivorous, generally feed on small mammals and birds (includes domestic birds and rabbits); will also eat lizards, snakes and small pets, including house cats.

AZGFD officials stated on the website if residents see a bobcat near their home there is no need to panic. Bobcats rarely attack people. However, if a bobcat does attack a human, it generally will have symptoms of rabies. Bobcats may be attracted to a yard that has abundant wildlife, domestic birds, small pets, water and shade or other shelter, according to the website. Small pets need to be protected from bobcats and other predators. AZGFD officials urge residents to keep small pets indoors, in an enclosed area with a roof or on a leash when outside. Domestic birds should be kept in an enclosed area with a sturdy roof and do not spread seed that attracts other wildlife. Do not feed bobcats, as this can encourage them to become too comfortable around humans, according to the website.

Bobcats may visit an area to find food, water, shelter or the space they need to live. Water in pools, birdbaths, fountains and pets’ water dishes can attract bobcats. They will sometimes defecate in shallow water, such as pools and fountains, according to the website.

Shelter for bobcats can include rooftops, attics and the space underneath decks. Other small spaces can make attractive dens also, and bobcats will sometimes rest during the day or bask in the sun, according to the website. This makes them attracted to thick brush, shade, and unoccupied yards.

Arizona Game and Fish officials generally do not remove animals from neighborhoods unless it is a human, not pet, health or safety issue, according to Ms. Burnett.

In the rare occasion that a bobcat bites a person or appears hyperactive, there may be some health concerns, according to the AZGFD website. In those cases, residents are urged to contact the Maricopa County animal control office at 602-506-7387, fight back if it has attacked, avoid the area and stay indoors. Residents should also call AZGFD officials at 602-942-3000 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, especially if there is severe property damage or if there is possession of a live bobcat. After hours and weekends, a radio dispatcher is available at 623-236-7201.

To discourage a bobcat, immediately, scare it off with loud noises or spray with a garden hose. If the animal is confined, open a gate, have all people leave the area, and allow it to leave on its own. If it is still confined the following day, or trapped inside a residence, contact a wildlife control business or the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Check for kittens in the area, and if kittens are there, then consider tolerating them for a few weeks until the kittens are large enough to leave the area with their mother.