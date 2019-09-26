Andrews: Sun City quiet zone should get medical support

In an informative article (“I hear that train a-coming,” Sun City Independent, Sept. 18, 2019) I learned of a one-woman petition drive by Sun City resident Karen Partridge to limit noise from train horns in Sun City.

I applaud and support her effort. She is hoping to get a quiet zone established here like the one that has been in place in Sun City West for a decade. To simply get a train engineer to lay off his horn at the road intersections in Sun City, though, seems to take an act of Congress compared to the comparatively little Sun City West had to do to establish one. One of the difficulties cited was that there are primarily businesses, not residences, near our Sun City intersections along Grand.

When I first learned that the train engineer did not lay on the horn near Grand Avenue and Meeker Boulevard, I thought it was due to the nearby Del Webb Medical Center, 14502 W. Meeker Blvd. After all, there are noise level limits established for the outdoor areas of hospitals internationally by the World Health Organization of the United Nations and by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The WHO said 50 decibels creates moderate annoyance and 55 decibels exceed the limit for severe annoyance. The EPA has slightly higher values of 55 and 60 respectively.

Did you know a train horn at the source puts out 150 decibels, and unfortunately it only drops to 83 decibels at 1,500 feet and only to 70 decibels at 7,500 feet? That’s close to 1.5 miles. If you are outside at 83 decibels you have to shout to be heard. Even at 70 decibels you have to use a loud voice to be heard. Many of the businesses we have in Sun City are medical care facilities. There are many more of those facilities near us than near Meeker Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Quiet is just as important for our area’s patients.

We also not only have a major hospital but many more medical facilities serving our community right along Grand Avenue. There are rehab, cancer, spine and wound centers. There are long-term care facilities as well. Let’s face it, a lot more of our area businesses serve the divergent medical needs of our community.

I believe our Sun City medical care community would be very willing and valuable allies in the quest to establish a quiet zone here as well.

Rich Andrews

Sun City