Andrews: Noise rules would be helpful in Sun City

A new condo owner purchased a patio home here in Phase II of our Fun City.

The new owner has not yet moved in. However, she has had a remodeling contractor working in the unit. This contractor has been working late at night disturbing an adjacent owner with all the noise.

Our condo association’s bylaws simply state, “No occupant of any unit shall make or permit any noise, light or other nuisance which interferes with the comfort of others.”

We are using this to curtail the late night work of this contractor. In addition, an active Maricopa County ordinance (Page 22: Hours of Construction Ordinance) states that construction work “shall not begin prior to 5 a.m. and must stop by 7 p.m. each day.”

Defining a quiet period for our retirement community in general may be a good idea.

For what it is worth.

A next door neighbor provided this language for consideration.

“Guidelines for Congenial Community Living 2.01. Quiet hours are from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Unit owners, tenants and their guests must show consideration for their neighbors and should not disturb the peaceful and quiet enjoyment of any home. Noisy and disorderly conduct toward other unit owners, tenants and guests shall not be tolerated at any hour. No work in the units involving noise of any kind is permitted during quiet hours, except of an emergency nature. Any emergency must be reported to the association managing agent. During non-business hours, use managing agent’s emergency number/call service. Exercise devices, which may disturb neighbors, may not be used during quiet hours. No exterior speakers, horns, whistles, bells or other sound devices shall be permitted. Televisions, radios, stereos and musical instruments must not be of the volume as to be a disturbance to any neighbors.”

I still prefer that quiet hours be from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. This allows any outside work to be done early in the morning before the heat becomes intolerable.

Rich Andrews

Sun City