Andrews: Getting to know people in Sun City is easy to do

There have been excellent discussions in the Independent on how to get to know your neighbors.

Just saying hello is a great start. But after hello a genuine compliment can do wonders.

Jordan Sarah Weatherhead put it this way, “People wonder why I give so many compliments out to strangers. I’m not being fake and I’m not looking for people to like me. But if I pass someone and I like something, I say it. ‘Love those shoes!’ or ‘Great hair!’ or ‘Wow, your eyes are beautiful!’ Why? Because life is hard and this world can be a (lousy) place, and people are mean. You never know how much those few words mean to someone, you never know what hell they may be going through; and when you put positivity out there in the universe, you yourself become a happier person. It’s hard to be nice and miserable yourself. It’ll reflect from the outside in. I’m telling you, random compliment giving will change your life; and maybe someone else’s too.”

Rich Andrews

Sun City