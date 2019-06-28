Andrews: Condos, water concern Sun City reader

Jim Hunter, Sun City Home Owners Association board and CC&R committee president, said I do not seem to understand the relationship between SCHOA and the 386 condo associations in our community.

I am glad Mr. Hunter is still patient with me for I have been confused before on this subject and he has helped clarify things for me. I really appreciate his knowledge, experience and leadership.

The SCHOA oversees single-family dwellings, not condos. I live in one of those 386 condo associations. I was particularly confused with respect to my concerns about parking here in Sun City. There is nothing I could find in our association’s CC&Rs or bylaws that had anything to do with restrictions on parking on public streets. I had assumed they were the same as the ones specified in the SCHOA CC&Rs for single-family homes. I think that I might not be the only one confused, for our association has fielded complaints with regard to RVs parked on our street for greater than 72 hours in a month.

I believe this restriction is specified only in the SCHOA CC&Rs. I guess I just assumed it was against our condo rules as well — and you know what can happen when you “assume” something.

Nonetheless, is such a parking restriction on public streets by single-family homes enforceable by the SCHOA? Does anyone, besides perhaps the county, have any authority over parking on public streets?

In an informative article (“To grass it or rock it?” Sun City Independent, June 12, 2019), News Editor Rusty Bradshaw wrote, “No Sun Cities residents who favored grass yards responded to the Independent’s request for comment on the topic.” I was surprised by this, of course, as the Independent itself has printed 14 opinion articles favoring grass yards in the last two years alone.

I believe having grass in our desert oasis was a big plus in drawing many of us to this original fun community I know it was for me.

I know Rusty and the others on the Independent staff strive to provide both sides to any story, but in this case I believe the Independent fell short of the mark.

Rich Andrews

Sun city

Editor’s Note: The passage Mr. Andrews quotes referred to the 40-plus residents who sent emails requesting comment on that particular topic for that particular story.