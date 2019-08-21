5 shows remain for Valley Youth Theatre’s ‘Matilda The Musical’

Valley Youth Theatre’s production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” continues its run on Center Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., marking the first time this smash Broadway musical has been produced by an Arizona-based theater company.

Remaining showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

Public performance tickets are available at www.vyt.com or by calling 602-252-8497.

More than 150 young actors from across the Valley auditioned for 41 roles, in June. The final cast and crew include more than 60 performers, tech crew and orchestra members between the ages of nine and twenty.

VYT’s “Matilda” is directed by their Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper and is the 150th show he has produced for the company in 23 years. Music direction is by Mark Fearey, choreography by Nathalie Velasquez, costume design by Karol Cooper, lighting design by Jeff A. Davis and sound design by Brian Honsberger.

When asked why he selected Matilda as VYT ’s season opener, Mr. Cooper responded, “In the face of adversity, Matilda never backed down. She always had the inner strength to believe in herself and to use her positive attitude to overcome adversity and to protect herself. By using positivity instead of negativity, she never was a victim. She learned that she could do anything if she just believed in herself and her dreams. That’s what we try to instill in young people here at VYT, ‘don’t let life challenges or adverse individuals, get in your way, rise up believe in yourself, don’t be a victim, contribute strongly to your goals and dreams and they will come true.”

To view the playbill with a complete list of bios, visit https://issuu.com/cozettephifer/docs/matilda_playbill_2019_final?fr=sNzEwNTU0Nzk4.