World

Zimbabwe drama around Mugabe’s burial place continues

byAssociated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A government spokesman says Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe now will be buried at his rural home, the latest twist in the drama around his final resting place.

Nick Mangwana on Thursday said the government “is cooperating with the Mugabe family in their new position” but he did not say when the burial will take place in Kutama.

The burial place of one of Africa’s longest serving leaders has been a source of mystery and contention since his death earlier this month at age 95.

His family has been keeping the body at an expansive mansion in a suburb of the capital, Harare, waiting for the completion of a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre. The burial shrine is reserved mainly for independence war and ruling party elites.

