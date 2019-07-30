Woman hit by rotten tree in Swiss Alps, killed

World

Woman hit by rotten tree in Swiss Alps, killed

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 04:31-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a woman has died after being hit by a rotten tree that tumbled down a mountainside in the Alps.

Police in Valais canton said Tuesday that the trunk of the tree, which was up to seven meters (23 feet) long and 30 centimeters (a foot) in diameter, broke off and rolled about 120 meters (394 feet) down a steep slope near the village of Ulrichen as a Swiss couple was walking along a path below.

The tree hit the 59-year-old woman Monday. A rescue helicopter flew to the site, but she died at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.