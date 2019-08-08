Wife of US student held in Iran says husband ‘not a spy’

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of a Princeton University graduate student imprisoned in Iran is appealing for international cooperation to get him released.

Hua Qu tells reporters in Washington that there have been no recent productive conversations between the U.S. and the Iranian government about Xiyue (SHE’-yeh) Wang.

She urged the U.S., Iran and China to work together on her husband’s case in a speech Thursday at the National Press Club to mark the third anniversary of his imprisonment.

Her Chinese-American husband was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of “infiltrating” Iran and sending confidential material abroad. She says he’s ‘definitely not a spy.’

Efforts to free him and other Americans held in Iran have been complicated by increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

