Wife of arrested Chinese ex-Interpol president sues agency

byAssociated Press7 July 2019 03:59-04:00

PARIS (AP) — The wife of former Interpol President Meng Hongwei is suing the international police agency, accusing Interpol of failing to protect him from arrest in China and failing to protect his family.

Meng’s wife Grace Meng said her lawyers filed a legal complaint in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands. She says Interpol “breached its obligations owed to my family” and “is complicit in the internationally wrongful acts of its member country, China.”

Interpol said Sunday it strongly disputes the allegations.

The court did not comment.

Meng Hongwei was arrested in September amid a campaign against corruption and political disloyalty led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. A Chinese court said he confessed to accepting more than $2 million in bribes. His wife calls the case politically driven.

