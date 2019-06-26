Western Panama hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 02:04-04:00

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has struck western Panama.

The quake hit early Wednesday, about 20 minutes after midnight local time (0523 GMT), on the nation’s western coast just north of La Esperanza at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake in the Central American nation.

