Warsaw’s pride parade comes amid fears and threats in Poland

by By VANESSA GERA , Associated Press8 June 2019 02:29-04:00

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to join Central and Eastern Europe’s largest gay pride parade in Warsaw at a time when Poland is divided over the demand for LGBT rights.

U.S., Canadian and other Western diplomats will continue a recent tradition of joining the colorful Equality Parade on Saturday to show their support for what is considered a basic human right in many places. The Warsaw mayor will also take part for the first time.

While many Poles in Warsaw and other cities have grown increasingly supportive of gay rights, a backlash is also underway.

In recent months, officials from the right-wing ruling party, including party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, have been portraying the LGBT rights movement as a threat to families and children.

