Vatican seeks trial for seminarian accused of sex abuse

World

Vatican seeks trial for seminarian accused of sex abuse

byAssociated Press

ROME (AP) — The Vatican’s criminal prosecutor is seeking to indict a onetime seminarian who is accused of sexually abusing younger boys who lived inside the Vatican and served as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Vatican said Tuesday an indictment was also being sought for the former rector of the Vatican’s youth seminary, who is accused of aiding and abetting the crime.

The scandal over the alleged abuse at the St. Pius X pre-seminary is particularly grave, given that the alleged abuse occurred inside the Vatican’s own walls and was covered up for years until it was exposed by Italian journalists in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.