Vatican: Bones in our cemetery too old to be missing girl’s

World

Vatican: Bones in our cemetery too old to be missing girl’s

byAssociated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Holy See says hundreds of bones found in an underground repository near a Vatican cemetery are too old to be from a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983.

The Vatican said Sunday that examinations of the bones and thousands of bone fragments determined that all dated from before the 20th century.

The remains were found under a stone slab after the family of Emanuela Orlandi requested to have the 19th-century Teutonic cemetery tomb of a princess opened based on a tip.

The Vatican says its outside expert has rejected a family request for laboratory testing of some 70 bones from the underground cache because they’re “very ancient.”

Emanuela, the daughter of a Vatican employee who lived in Vatican City, disappeared after a music lesson in Rome.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.