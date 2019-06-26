Van carrying migrants crashes in northwest Turkey; 10 killed

byAssociated Press26 June 2019 02:58-04:00

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a van carrying dozens of migrants ignored orders to stop and sped past a police checkpoint in northwest Turkey before crashing into a wall. Ten migrants were killed and some 30 others were injured in the crash.

The governor’s office for Edirne province said the incident occurred Wednesday in the town of Meric, near Turkey’s land border with Greece. It said the van’s driver lost control at the town’s main intersection and crashed the vehicle into the wall of a store.

There was no immediate information on the injured migrants’ conditions.

Most migrants try to enter European Union member Greece from Turkey by sea, making a relatively short crossing to nearby Greek islands. Others opt to cross by the northern land route, which is longer.

