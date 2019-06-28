US sanctions Maduro’s son as it raises pressure on Venezuela

US sanctions Maduro’s son as it raises pressure on Venezuela

by By JOSHUA GOODMAN , Associated Press28 June 2019 12:02-04:00

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Trump administration is sanctioning the son of Nicolas Maduro as it seeks to increase pressure on family members of top officials backing the socialist leader and suspected of corruption.

Friday’s action by the U.S. Treasury Department freezes any U.S. assets belonging to Nicolas Maduro Jr. and prohibits American from doing business with him.

Until recently, the 29-year-old Maduro Jr. kept a low profile as a flutist in Venezuela’s world-famous network of youth orchestras. But his political career took off shortly after his father was elected president in 2013 and he was named to lead a newly created corps of inspectors of the presidency.

A senior U.S. administration official said the Trump administration is considering expanding actions against family members of Maduro officials as part of its focus on corruption.

