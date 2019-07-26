US officials: Iran test-launched a medium-range missile

World

US officials: Iran test-launched a medium-range missile

by By ROBERT BURNS and DEB RIECHMANN , Associated Press26 July 2019 10:21-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Iran test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile, continuing a program criticized by the U.S. and other nations.

The test was conducted on Wednesday within Iran’s borders and posed no threat to U.S. forces, the officials said Friday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The test comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, mainly in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.