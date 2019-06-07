UN says Venezuela exodus surpasses 4 million

World

UN says Venezuela exodus surpasses 4 million

byAssociated Press7 June 2019 09:30-04:00

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The United Nations says the number of Venezuelans who have left their country in recent years has surpassed 4 million.

The U.N. refugee agency said Friday the number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants rose by 1 million after November, indicating a rapid escalation in the months since dozens of nations said Nicolás Maduro won a new presidential term in an illegitimate election last year.

The agency also said Latin American countries host most Venezuelans, with more than 1.3 million in Colombia followed by 768,000 in Peru.

The announcement came ahead of a planned tour on Friday by UNHCR envoy Angelina Jolie.

Jolie is scheduled to spend two days on the Colombian border with Venezuela to assess the migrant crisis caused by the country’s tumult.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.