UN rights chief: Relatives of ex-IS fighters should go home

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 04:21-04:00

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says thousands of relatives of former foreign fighters in the Islamic State group should be repatriated, insisting that children in particular have suffered “grievous violations” of their rights.

Michelle Bachelet also expressed “regret” at Saudi Arabia’s “dismissal” of a report by an independent U.N. human rights expert last week criticizing the kingdom over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

She also commended a decision by Chinese authorities to delay a bill on extradition that fanned protests in Hong Kong.

Bachelet made the comments Monday as the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council opened its latest session.

Her main focus was on thousands of former IS members and their relatives held by U.S.-backed fighters in Syria and Iraq’s government, saying many lived in “deeply sub-standard” conditions.

