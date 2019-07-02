UN food aid agency steps up relief for Congo refugees

World

UN food aid agency steps up relief for Congo refugees

byAssociated Press2 July 2019 14:09-04:00

ROME (AP) — The U.N. food aid agency is stepping up its relief operation to help people displaced by conflict in Congo.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the renewed inter-ethnic violence has forced tens of thousands or more from their homes.

The U.N. World Food Program, with headquarters in Rome, described Congo as the world’s second-largest hunger crisis, after Yemen. It says the Congo has 5 million malnourished children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.