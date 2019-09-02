UK’s Johnson takes aim against opponents of Brexit plans

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minster Boris Johnson is getting tough with members of his Conservative Party who oppose his Brexit plans.

The so-called “rebels” are being warned that they will be suspended from the party if they take part in efforts led by opposition parties in Parliament meant to block a departure from the European Union without a deal.

Lawmakers are returning from their summer recess this week for a brief session that promises to be a dramatic week in British politics.

They are pledging to challenge Johnson’s policy that the U.K. will leave the EU on Oct. 31, even if there is no deal. Without such a deal, Britain faces a chaotic Brexit that economists warn would disrupt trade by imposing tariffs and customs checks between Britain and the bloc.

