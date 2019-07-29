UK’s business lobby warns EU unprepared for no-deal Brexit

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 04:24-04:00

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s largest business group is warning that neither the U.K. nor the European Union is prepared for the country to leave the 28-nation bloc without a deal.

The Confederation of British Industry released a report outlining 200 recommendations for both sides to accelerate Brexit preparations. It concludes that “the EU lags behind the U.K. in seeking to prevent the worst effects of a no-deal scenario.”

The group’s head of EU negotiations, Nicole Sykes, says “it’s like putting sandbags down for a flood. Your kitchen’s still going to be underwater but MAYBE we can save the bedrooms upstairs.”

The CBI says Monday the British government should resume Brexit meetings with business leaders and set aside more time to pass laws related to a no-deal exit.

