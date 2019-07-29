UK man held as terror suspect over chemicals, grenade find

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 11:43-04:00

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses after grenades, an imitation gun and chemicals were found at a house in eastern England.

Counterterrorism detectives were called in after the discovery Sunday in Lowestoft, 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of London.

The man, whose name has not been released because he has not been charged, was arrested on suspicion of the “commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.”

More than 60 neighboring homes were initially evacuated as a precaution, but Detective Chief Superintendent Alexis Boon said Monday that “we have found nothing to suggest an ongoing threat to the public.”

