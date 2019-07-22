UK legislator charged with 2 sexual assaults against women

World

UK legislator charged with 2 sexual assaults against women

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 07:31-04:00

LONDON (AP) — A Conservative Party legislator in Britain has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday that Charlie Elphicke was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the first charge stems from an alleged attack in 2007 and the other two charges relate to two alleged attacks in 2016.

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 6.

Prosecutors say the decision to charge Elphicke was made after a review of evidence provided by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.