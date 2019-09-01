UK Labour Party to seek Brexit extension in Parliament

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Labour Party’s chief Brexit adviser says opposition plans to block a “no-deal” Brexit will require another extension to Article 50 so the Oct. 31 deadline doesn’t take effect.

Keir Starmer told the BBC on Sunday that the legislation to be introduced in Parliament will focus on an extension of the deadline to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from leaving the European Union without a deal.

He says the length of the extension is “secondary” because the top priority is preventing a disorderly departure on Oct. 31.

Current plans call for Britain to leave the EU on that date unless Britain formally asks for an extension and each of the bloc’s other 27 nations agree.

Britain’s Parliament only has a short time to deal with the situation.

