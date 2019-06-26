UK jets in Estonia scrambled to intercept Russian planes

World

UK jets in Estonia scrambled to intercept Russian planes

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s defense ministry says Royal Air Force jets deployed in Estonia have been scrambled twice in a single day to intercept Russian aircraft.

The ministry said Wednesday that the missions brought the number of incidents involving Russian planes to 11 since taking over the Baltic Air Policing mission in May.

The RAF Typhoon fighters were launched to intercept Russian Su-27 fighter jets and military transport aircraft.

The ministry said the U.K. operates “in support of NATO to reassure our allies and is a further demonstration of the U.K.’s commitment to the security of the region.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.