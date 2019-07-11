UK far-right activist gets 9 months in prison for contempt

UK far-right activist gets 9 months in prison for contempt

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 07:10-04:00

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has sentenced far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon to a total of nine months in prison for contempt of court.

He received six months for filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media and three months for an earlier contempt finding.

Judge Victoria Sharp said in the Old Bailey courthouse that the prison term was necessary to “properly reflect the gravity of the conduct.”

Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed last year for potentially prejudicing a trial after the Facebook broadcast outside a trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A court later freed him and said more review was needed.

Yaxley-Lennon, who founded the anti-Islam English Defense League, claims to have been exposing “Muslim rape gangs.”

