UK Conservatives set to narrow field in leadership campaign

byAssociated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party is holding the first round of knockout voting in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

The 313 Conservative lawmakers will vote Thursday by secret ballot. There are currently 10 contenders to be the next party leader, who will also become prime minister.

The candidate with the fewest votes — and any who don’t get at least 17 — will drop out. Further rounds of votes will be held next week until just two candidates remain. The winner will then be decided by a vote of all 160,000 Conservative Party members across the country.

Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary, is the front-runner, with declared support from about 80 colleagues. Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are among those aiming to catch him.

