UK bids to have Glasgow host 2020 UN climate conference

(AP) — The British government says a major United Nations climate conference will be held in Glasgow next year if the U.K.’s bid to host the event is successful.

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is due to be held in late 2020 in either the U.K. — with a preliminary meeting in Italy — or Turkey.

A decision is expected later this year.

The British government said Friday that the two-week event would be held at the Scottish Events Campus beside the River Clyde. It’s expected to attract 30,000 delegates, including scores of world leaders.

The meeting will assess progress five years after a 2015 Paris conference where nations reached a landmark agreement on reducing carbon emissions and limiting global temperature increases.