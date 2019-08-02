Uganda begins largest trial of experimental Ebola vaccine

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 07:17-04:00

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Researchers in Uganda are launching the largest-ever trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine that is expected to be deployed in neighboring Congo’s deadly outbreak.

The trial of the Janssen Pharmaceuticals vaccine involves up to 800 people and is supported by Doctors without Borders and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Pontiano Kaleebu, who leads the trial, said Friday he regrets that the Janssen vaccine has not yet been deployed in Congo, where more than 1,800 people have died in this outbreak.

More than 180,000 people in this yearlong outbreak have received an experimental but effective Merck vaccine, but health experts worry about the availability of doses as the virus now spreads in a major city, Goma.

Ugandan researchers say the new trial is expected to last two years.

