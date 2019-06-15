UAE: Evidence shows tanker attacks ‘state-sponsored’

byAssociated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat says evidence his country possesses indicates that recent attacks against oil tankers inside UAE waters were “state-sponsored.”

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan didn’t name the state, but said his country wants to work with other nations to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region.

On Friday, the U.S. military released video footage it said suggested that Iran wanted to hide evidence that it was behind the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.

Al Nahyan said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday that the U.A.E. presented this evidence to the U.N. Security Council in a “very technical, open and transparent” manner.

He said the UAE’s conclusion is that these were “state-sponsored attacks.”

