Turkey slams alleged Cypriot arrest warrants against crew

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 11:34-04:00

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey is warning that it would give “the necessary response” to Cyprus following reports that Greek Cypriot authorities have issued international arrest warrants against the crew of a Turkish drillship and others assisting a bid to search for gas off the ethnically divided island nation.

The internationally recognized government in the island’s Greek Cypriot south accuses Turkey of violating international law by attempting to drill inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Turkey says it’s protecting the rights of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to Cyprus’ energy reserves.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Monday dismissed the arrest warrants as invalid.

Cyprus’ foreign ministry declined to say whether arrest warrants have been issued or not. But Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said Friday that “some companies” assisting Turkey’s drilling bid have “disengaged” from their involvement.

