World

Turkey criticizes US freeze on Venezuela assets

byAssociated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has voiced its disapproval of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, saying the move will make matters worse for ordinary Venezuelans who have suffered years of economic hardship.

The United States this week froze all Venezuelan government assets in the U.S., putting the country on a short list of U.S. adversaries. Washington has also warned foreign governments and companies that they could face American retaliation if they continue to do business with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the measures which it said came amid efforts by Norway to negotiate between Maduro’s government and the opposition, whose leader Juan Guaidó has demanded the president step down.

Turkey, along with Russia and China, supports Maduro’s government.

